Mbappé, an unprecedented disaster

Once again remained silent on Sunday in Rennes, Kylian Mbappé is going through the worst period of his Parisian career.

Kylian Mbappé believed to find the fault, Sunday, on the lawn of Roazhon Park. Thrown deep on the right side after a throw with Angel Di Maria, the tricolor world champion has indeed managed to slip a crossed ball out of reach of Alfred Gomis who came to die in the small net of the goalkeeper of the Rennais Stadium. Alas, the joy was short-lived for the Bondynois. Consequence of an offside by the Frenchman at the start of the action.

In the end, Kylian Mbappé did not score and delivered a very disappointing performance, contributing to the 2-0 defeat conceded by the PSG in Brittany. Less sharp than usual, the former Monegasque struggled to make the differences and when he was well served, like this offering of Lionel messi at the 25e minute, the Parisian n ° 7 completely unscrewed his shot. A failed performance that is worth the international tricolor to stretch a little more the black series of which he has been a victim for several weeks.





A first since winter 2017

The Parisian striker has indeed chained, in Rennes, his sixth consecutive game without scoring, his last goal dating back to the reception of Clermont, September 11th. It is nothing less than his worst famine since his arrival in the capital in the summer of 2017. To find a longer period without a goal in a club, we must indeed go back to his Monegasque years. The young prodigy had indeed gone eight matches without scoring between his hat-trick scored in the Coupe de la Ligue against Stade Rennais on December 14, 2016 and his goal scored in the Coupe de France against Chambly on the 1er February 2017.

It is not, however, for lack of trying. Since his goal against Clermont, Kylian Mbappé has indeed shot no less than 22 times in these six scoreless matches. 22 shots, of which only 7 on target and therefore zero goals.

Read also:Mbappé, a big problem with Messi!Notes: Neymar, it’s getting worse and worse!PSG and its stars fall in Rennes