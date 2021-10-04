Mbappé’s big revelation on Al-Khelaïfi

During a long interview given to RMC, which will be broadcast on Tuesday in the show Rothen ignites, Kylian Mbappé notably returned to his eventful transfer window this summer. The Parisian striker admitted to having been surprised by the attitude of his president.









The Paris Saint-Germain striker did not really appreciate the very closed position of his president. When he warned his management of his desire to leave for Real Madrid, Nasser al-Khelaïfi immediately clarified the situation by saying that it was impossible to envisage a free start in 2022. ” At first, when I hear that, it’s scary when your president says ‘He’s never going to go free’. When I heard that, I swallowed askew in front of my TV. I said to myself ‘But hey… what’s going to happen there ?!’, that’s why I didn’t want to react hot, because, when I hear that, I say to myself: ‘oula… ‘ “, Dropped the French international at the microphone of RMC.

Earlier today, the radio broadcast a first clip of this interview, in which the player revealed that he had asked to leave in July. “I asked to leave, because from the moment I didn’t want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement. It’s a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I have spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club could turn around. I wanted everyone to go out grown up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t want me to go, I will stay ”, he confided.