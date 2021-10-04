Meeting in Ramallah between Mahmoud Abbas and an Israeli delegation

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks late Sunday evening in Ramallah with an Israeli delegation, the second official meeting in about a month with members of the new Israeli government, corroborating sources said.

Read alsoIsrael: after the incredible escape of six Palestinians, the city of Jenin rejoices

Mahmoud Abbas received at the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli ministers of health Nitzan Horowitz and of regional cooperation Issawi Freij as well as the deputy Michal Rozin, all of the left-wing Meretz formation, member of the new government coalition, the official Palestinian agency said. “The President stressed the importance of ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and comprehensive peace in accordance with international resolutions, and the need to end the settlements“And”expulsionOf Palestinian families in different neighborhoods of East Jerusalem, Wafa added.





These members of the Meretz party affirmed their support “to the two-state solution“, An independent and viable Palestine alongside Israel, and the need to”cooperate to build bridges and trustBetween Israelis and Palestinians, the official agency added. “We have a common mission: to maintain the hope of a peace based on a two-state solution because there are no other solutions“, Nitzan Horowitz, head of the Meretz party, wrote on Twitter late Sunday, posting a photo alongside President Mahmoud Abbas, taken”tonight in ramallah“.

“We have taken another step forward to deepen cooperation with our closest and most important neighbors», Added Mr. Horowitz, whose meeting with the head of the Palestinian Authority arouses criticism within the Israeli right. At the end of August, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz had already visited the Palestinian Authority’s headquarters in Ramallah to discuss security and the economy with Mahmoud Abbas, the first meeting at this level officially announced in years.

“There is no ongoing peace process with the Palestinians and there will be none», However moderated a source close to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after the Abbas-Gantz interview. Sunday night’s meeting between the Palestinian president and an Israeli delegation coincides with talks in Cairo between the Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Egypt, in particular about a possible exchange of prisoners between Israel and this movement. armed Islamist.