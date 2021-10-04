Meghan Markle in New York: discover the price of her very symbolic bracelet

During their first trip to New York which began on Thursday, September 23, Meghan Markle and her husband were not accompanied by their children. Yet the couple still think of Archie and Lilibet.
Since leaving the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to keep their children away from the limelight. Fans hear less and less of their news and are only entitled to a few photos of Archie very occasionally. As for Lilibet, the couple’s daughter, according to Mirror “The couple have not released any pictures of the child, who is almost four months old.” During their outing in New York, the Sussexes also chose to leave their children in Montecito, in California. Nevertheless, we could notice on the jewelry of Meghan Markle symbols that pay homage to his children.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have appeared at Global Citizen Live, One World Observatory and 9/11 Memorial and Museum. It was during the meeting at the United Nations and the Global Citizen concert on Saturday that observers noticed this bracelet from Meghan. According to Mirror, “it would be a yellow gold bracelet from the brand Jennifer Meyer, which costs $ 950 (£ 702) “. Still according to the magazine Mirror, the pretty bracelet has the names of the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, engraved on it. One fan commented on social media: “Her personalized jewelry is so cute. I love that everything has sentimental value“.
“Meghan Markle is not the only one to pay a secret tribute”
Prince Harry is also attached to their children and did not fail to pay tribute to Archie. “Archie’s Papa”, such is the inscription embroidered on its personalized laptop sleeve. This registration is not by chance since “Dad” and “Grandma” Would’ve been Archie’s first words. According to Mirror, this is his television seriesThe Me You Can’t See that the Duke of Sussexes made the revelation earlier this year. “Grandma” refers to Lady Diana, the mother of Prince Harry.
Since their arrival in the USA, we have only very rarely heard of Sussian childrenx. A journalist from Inside Edition was able to call the couple when they were out and asked: “Meghan, how is Lilibet?The Duchess simply replied: “She is magnificent”. Another reporter asked for news of Archie, Meghan responded with a big thumbs up.
