Meghan Markle no longer supports her postpartum body, Prince Harry does not hesitate to reassure her

On June 4, Meghan Markle gave birth for the second time. She was giving birth to little Lilibet, allowing Archie to have a little sister. Like all moms, Prince Harry’s wife has seen her body change and the postpartum period doesn’t help. Indeed, many women are victims of severe depression following childbirth. But the Duchess of Sussex does not have the right to show her weaknesses in public, she who had already confided in last March during a memorable interview for Oprah Winfrey. At the end of September, the one who is so hated in the United Kingdom, had made her big media comeback in New York, after the delivery of Lilibet. As usual, she was very confident. But behind the scenes, some remember that the former actress was in bad shape after the birth of Archie.





Indeed, five months after the birth of little Archie, Meghan Markle was present alongside Prince Harry, at the WellChild Awards ceremony in London. Smiling and very sure of herself, the Duchess was much less so in private. Indeed, according to a little girl present that day, the mother of two was not at all comfortable in her body: “They were really lovely. When Meghan sat down I said: ‘Oh, you are beautiful and you just had a baby.’ Harry looked at her and said, ‘See, I told you!’ in a way that we would have … I felt they were very down to earth “, (…)

