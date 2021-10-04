Melty +, one more SVoD service in France

2

A few months after Brut, it’s Melty’s turn to switch from simple media to a paid streaming platform, with a fairly similar approach in the topics covered. Objective: to attract the famous millennials.

Each month its new streaming platform. Today, it is a French actor who advances his pawns, the online media Melty. Its service follows the trend of recent services by adding a little “+” to its name. But what can we expect to find on Melty + and above all, at what price? Recommended article: The first thing you notice when browsing the catalog is that the topics covered on the platform are very similar to those that can be found on BrutX, the SVoD service of Raw launched last April: many social issues such as immigration, junk food, the environment or drug trafficking. There are a handful of fictions and tools that are out of the ordinary, such as a selection of songs to scream at karaoke night. Of course, Melty obliges, a lot of the content is celebrity or reality TV centric. In total, about fifty hours of program are offered for the moment.



Video and premium articles The other originality is that Melty + is not just a streaming platform. The media takes the opportunity to offer premium articles and podcasts, therefore the opposite of its original project, all free. Because obviously, this whole program has a price. Three formulas are proposed for the launch of the service. The cheapest costs 50 cents per item. The second, at € 1.99 / month, gives access to all premium items without advertising. But to access the full offer including the streaming service, you will have to pay € 4.99 per month (the first month is offered at € 1.99). All without commitment.