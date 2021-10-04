Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: Wahbi Khazri makes a big announcement on the sale of the club!

Foot – Mercato – ASSE

Posted on October 4, 2021 at 10:45 am by AM

After the draw in the derby against OL (1-1), Wahbi Khazri ensures that the players are absolutely not focused on the sale of ASSE.





The sporting situation of AS Saint-Etienne is very complicated. After nine matches, the Greens still have no victory on the clock and are in last place in Ligue 1. And the difficulties concerning the sale of the club should not help the players to project themselves or to be fully focused on the aspect. athletic. However, on Sunday evening theASSE snatched the draw in the derby againstOL (1-1) for what looked like his best game of the season. It is Wahbi Khazri on a penalty which allowed the Cauldron to explode at the end of added time and after the match, he responded to the criticisms concerning the fact that the Saint-Etienne players were disturbed by the sale of the club.

“I hear bullshit about the fact that the players are concerned about the sale of the club”