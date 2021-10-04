Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: Wahbi Khazri makes a big announcement on the sale of the club!

Foot – Mercato – ASSE
After the draw in the derby against OL (1-1), Wahbi Khazri ensures that the players are absolutely not focused on the sale of ASSE.
The sporting situation of AS Saint-Etienne is very complicated. After nine matches, the Greens still have no victory on the clock and are in last place in Ligue 1. And the difficulties concerning the sale of the club should not help the players to project themselves or to be fully focused on the aspect. athletic. However, on Sunday evening theASSE snatched the draw in the derby againstOL (1-1) for what looked like his best game of the season. It is Wahbi Khazri on a penalty which allowed the Cauldron to explode at the end of added time and after the match, he responded to the criticisms concerning the fact that the Saint-Etienne players were disturbed by the sale of the club.
“I hear bullshit about the fact that the players are concerned about the sale of the club”
” You saw it tonight, we are not giving up. We’re not going to let go until the end. We know it’s going to be a tough season for sure. I hear bullshit that the players would care about the club’s sale, that’s not true. We must assume, when we are not good, we are not good. Against Nice, we take three. We close it, we work, we prepared well for this derby, against a big team. I think we pleased the public in view of the match and the performance. We went ahead, we got ourselves some situations. Based on that on the next matches. We will not forget our situation, we are last, we assume it. You have to work, the season is long. It will be necessary to confirm after the truce in Strasbourg. I hope that we will be able to reproduce this kind of service », He launches at the microphone of Prime Video.