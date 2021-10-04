Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Doha will strike again for Kylian Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 4, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. by AD

At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé announced on Monday that he did not want to extend with PSG. Despite everything, the Parisian club would not lose hope and would consider formulating a third contract offer to him.





As his contract expires on June 30, Kylian Mbappé asked the management of PSG to let him go this summer because he does not intend to extend and he did not want to leave the club for 0 €. “I asked to leave, because from the moment I didn’t want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement. It’s a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club could turn around. I wanted everyone to go out to grow up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t want me to go, I will stay ” , explained Kylian Mbappé to RMC Sport . Despite the release of its number 7, the PSG would stick to it and would still be determined to get him to sign a new contract.

PSG will make a third offer to Kylian Mbappé