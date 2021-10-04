Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé settles his accounts with PSG!

Football – Mercato – PSG
While he remained at PSG this summer after being retained by the capital club, Kylian Mbappé was nevertheless keen to settle accounts with his management.
At the end of his contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé is currently heading straight for a free start from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. This situation could have been avoided if the Parisian club had agreed to let him go to the real Madrid, but the Ile-de-France management has visibly accepted to assume this risk and this departure at zero cost insofar as it has never opened the door to a departure of its 22-year-old striker. Thus, despite two offers, the Merengue had to make a cross on Kylian Mbappé for this season and are now awaiting its arrival firmly next summer, as a free bonus. But this situation and certain episodes of this summer clearly seem to have displeased the principal concerned, and he did not fail to let it know during an interview with RMC Sport which will be broadcast in full this Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“Me, my position was clear”
First of all, Kylian Mbappé clearly explained that he did not appreciate what Leonardo, who claimed that number 7 of the PSG had communicated his desires to leave at the end of August. Indeed, the Frenchman says he had warned his club much earlier, previously at the end of July. ” Me, my position was clear. I said I wanted to leave and I said it early enough. Personally, I didn’t really appreciate the fact of saying “yes, he’s coming the last week of August …” because that makes a thief. I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave “, He blurted out. Moreover, in another passage of this same interview, Kylian Mbappé was very critical of its president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. To put it in context, he explained at the beginning of the summer that his player will not leave the PSG and that he will never go free. And obviously, these words strongly displeased the former player of theAS Monaco. ” At first, when I hear that, it’s scary when your president says ‘He’s never going to go free’. When I heard that, I swallowed askew in front of my TV. I said to myself ‘But hey … what’s going to happen there ?!’, that’s why I didn’t want to react hot, because, when I hear that, I say to myself: ‘ oula… ‘», Breathed Kylian Mbappé. The fact remains that these statements demonstrate that the relationship between the attacker of the PSG and its leadership has, if not broken, become extremely fragile. It remains to be seen whether it can still be saved to avoid this famous departure in about eight months.