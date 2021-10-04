Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé settles his accounts with PSG!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 4, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by Hadrien Grenier

While he remained at PSG this summer after being retained by the capital club, Kylian Mbappé was nevertheless keen to settle accounts with his management.

At the end of his contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé is currently heading straight for a free start from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. This situation could have been avoided if the Parisian club had agreed to let him go to the real Madrid, but the Ile-de-France management has visibly accepted to assume this risk and this departure at zero cost insofar as it has never opened the door to a departure of its 22-year-old striker. Thus, despite two offers, the Merengue had to make a cross on Kylian Mbappé for this season and are now awaiting its arrival firmly next summer, as a free bonus. But this situation and certain episodes of this summer clearly seem to have displeased the principal concerned, and he did not fail to let it know during an interview with RMC Sport which will be broadcast in full this Tuesday at 6 p.m.





“Me, my position was clear”