Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Mbappé uses Messi to clarify his future!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 4, 2021 at 11:45 p.m. by AD

As he himself revealed Kylian Mbappé asked to leave PSG during the last summer transfer window. While he ultimately stayed in Paris, the French world champion used Lionel Messi to answer a question about his future.





At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé did not want to extend this summer. As he explained himself, he therefore asked the management of the PSG to grant him an exit voucher to avoid a free departure in the summer of 2022. “I asked to leave, because from the moment I didn’t want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement. It’s a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club could turn around. I wanted everyone to go out to grow up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t want me to go, I will stay ” , told Kylian Mbappé To RMC Sport . While he always defends the colors of PSG, the French crack has maintained the doubt about its future, by evoking the arrival of Lionel Messi.

“If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him, so …”