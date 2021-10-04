Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: Mbappé, Pogba, Nkunku .. Florentino Pérez prepares his revolution!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid

Posted on October 4, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. by Hadrien Grenier

As Real Madrid try to launch a new virtuous cycle, everything indicates that this could go through a recruitment focused on French players.

To say that Real Madrid have become a weak team is a lie. Nevertheless, it is true to say that the Madrid club are not as strong as they were a few years ago. Nothing abnormal either, insofar as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio ramos have left, while some other executives are gradually approaching retirement age although they are still performing well. What is at stake for Merengue is therefore there: to rebuild a team capable of winning everything, both on the Spanish national scene and in Europe. It is therefore a question of opening a new virtuous cycle, by recruiting both young emoluments and others more confirmed. With this in mind, and for the first case, the real Madrid has engaged the services ofEduardo Camavinga this summer, one year from the end of his contract. Supposed to take over from Luka Modric for Carlo Ancelotti As the Spanish press indicated a few weeks ago, the 18-year-old French international is making a very promising start in the Madrid team.





Eduardo Camavinga, Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba, Jules Koundé and now Christopher Nkunku!