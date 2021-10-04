Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: Mbappé, Pogba, Nkunku .. Florentino Pérez prepares his revolution!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid
As Real Madrid try to launch a new virtuous cycle, everything indicates that this could go through a recruitment focused on French players.
To say that Real Madrid have become a weak team is a lie. Nevertheless, it is true to say that the Madrid club are not as strong as they were a few years ago. Nothing abnormal either, insofar as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio ramos have left, while some other executives are gradually approaching retirement age although they are still performing well. What is at stake for Merengue is therefore there: to rebuild a team capable of winning everything, both on the Spanish national scene and in Europe. It is therefore a question of opening a new virtuous cycle, by recruiting both young emoluments and others more confirmed. With this in mind, and for the first case, the real Madrid has engaged the services ofEduardo Camavinga this summer, one year from the end of his contract. Supposed to take over from Luka Modric for Carlo Ancelotti As the Spanish press indicated a few weeks ago, the 18-year-old French international is making a very promising start in the Madrid team.
Eduardo Camavinga, Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba, Jules Koundé and now Christopher Nkunku!
But of course, this new cycle will not be able to open with the only Eduardo Camavinga, as promising as it is. It will build around him and strengthen in several areas of play. And in this perspective, the recruitment of Real Madrid could take on French accents if we are to believe the latest echoes in the press. Of course, there is Kylian Mbappé, who could join the Spanish club on June 30 after the end of his contract at PSG if he does not extend. The 22-year-old striker would thus become the head of the club chaired by Florentino Perez. Similarly, Paul pogba could follow in his footsteps after the end of his lease at Manchester United. A few weeks ago, MARCA announced that the real Madrid monitored his situation, while the prospect of rallying the Spanish capital would not displease the tricolor environment. We can also cite Jules Koundé, announced on the shelves of Merengue during a moment. Cited in the viewfinder of Chelsea this summer he finally stayed on the side of the Sevilla FC and could therefore be back on the Madrid agenda. Finally, and this is a new target unveiled this Monday in the press: Christopher Nkunku could also take over the management of real Madrid next summer. The former player of the PSG, currently at RB Leipzig, achieves excellent performances at the start of the season. And if these are not yet enough to Didier Deschamps to summon him in Team of France, they would nevertheless have caught the eye of the Casa Blanca if we are to believe the information disclosed by FootMercato. Now represented by Pini Zahavi, the 23-year-old midfielder could therefore come and fill the Madrid midfield and thus confirm that he has succeeded in taking a step forward in his young career. To him to rise to the occasion in the coming months and get his ticket to participate in the possible French revolution of real Madrid.