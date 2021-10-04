Metroid Prime 3 could have been very different, but ...

In 2007, Nintendo launched Metroid Prime 3 Corruption on Wii. The fourth installment is in the pipeline, but we haven’t heard from it since the development reboot. In the meantime, several rumors circulate on the old opus, and some of the creators confide.

For many months now, many sources have indicated that the Switch will soon receive Metroid Prime Trilogy, remastered in HD. According to more recent information, Nintendo is heading to a remaster of the first opus, without the fate of the other two being known. But what particularly interests us today is Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. Bryan Walker, director of development and producer of Retro Studios until 2012, spoke to VGC, indicating that the title could have been very different. Indeed, Retro Studio first considered making the title … an open world!

Mark (Pacini, Prime License Manager) presented an interesting idea about the vision and some of the features of Metroid Prime 3 (…). We wanted to pretty much leverage the ship as a playable item, and we had it to some extent in Prime 3. But Mark was thinking much more ambitiously. There was also an open world that was much less linear (…), and the team was excited. (…) We had prototype ships, but the open world one was much bigger.

To present this idea of ​​a larger ship, suitable for an open world, a cardboard model had been created by folding. But ultimately, and as you know, the title didn’t take the form of an open world at all. According to him, the lack of power of the Wii could be the main cause of the abandonment of the open world project.

We knew what the Xbox 360 was going to have in its belly, when we knew what the PS3 was going to have, and the initial specs we were looking for (for the Wii) were not competitive from a hardware and memory perspective. … There were a lot of downsides. We were a little worried, to be frank, then they pulled out the Wii Remote and, in a bit of unison, the team said, “Ah! Okay.”



Finally the Metroid Prime 3 we got was very well received, and the team behind the title remains visibly very proud of the work accomplished:

We may not have achieved our goals with Prime 3 by not being able to take the formula further. We’re still very, very proud of Prime 3, which turned out to be a fantastic game, but I’d be very interested to see what the response, especially from the fan community, to the ship and the experience would be. nonlinear that we envisioned.