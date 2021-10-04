Microsoft Office 2021: price, perpetual license, new features … we take stock before release

Available on Mac and PC this week, the new Microsoft Office 2021 office suite will bring with it some interesting new features.

Microsoft presented Office 2021 a few days ago. The new generation of the Redmond office suite will logically be launched on October 5, at the same time as Windows 11. On the program, users will be able to benefit from some new features, but especially from ” a redesigned price list.

Subscription or perpetual license?

Available on both Mac and PC, Redmond’s new office suite will allow you to benefit from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Publisher, Outlook, Access and OneNote. Also this year, Redmond will offer two purchasing options. The first, more complete, will make it possible to benefit from the functionalities of Microsoft 365 (former Office 365), a service invoiced from € 69 per year. Concretely, 365 will ensure the user to benefit from the office automation suite as well as several online services, and all the Office updates to come. Customers who already subscribe to Office 365 will get the 2021 upgrade for free.

The second possibility proposed by Microsoft, which will undoubtedly appeal to those most reluctant to make a long-term commitment, will be the purchase of a perpetual license, no linked subscription. This option will not allow you to take advantage of the latest license updates, but will remain the property of the purchaser for life – or at least, as long as the software is compatible with the system. Microsoft has confirmed, however, that the company will continue to track security updates. Price side, Redmond has not revealed anything official, but we can already expect prices unchanged from the 2019 version, either 149 € for a machine. For their part, companies will still be able to benefit from the LTSC version (for Long Term Servicing Channel). Mac users will be able, as has been the case for several years now, to benefit from the same services as on Windows machines.

Some novelties

If Microsoft has not particularly poured out the novelties that will mark its 2021 version, we already know that the dark mode should be there. Excel spreadsheets should also benefit from a range of new tools, starting with the XLOOKUP function, which will make it easier to navigate between cells in a document. For its part, PowerPoint will now offer the recording of slideshows with Animated gifs. The OpenDocument format should finally get better support.

