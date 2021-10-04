Microsoft unveils prices for the office suite

To have a Microsoft 365 pack including in particular the Office suite, the versions premium Excel, PowerPoint, Word, OneNote, Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft Editor, Microsoft Family Safety on PC, Mac and mobile, as well as Access and Publisher on PC, you will need to shell out $ 6.99 per month or 69.99 dollars per year, as an individual subscription. Subscription to the Microsoft 365 Home version, which has up to six different users, will cost $ 9.99 per month or $ 99.99 per year.





For $ 149.99, the Office Home and Student suite on Windows and macOS includes Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Microsoft Teams, and Word. The Home and Business plan includes, in addition to the right to use the software suite for business purposes, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Word, all for $ 249.99, both on Mac and PC.

In addition, Microsoft specifies that versions 2013 and earlier of Office will not be supported on Windows 11. Only the latest versions of Microsoft 365 and Office are supported on Windows 11, Windows 10, and the latest three versions of macOS. And to use Microsoft 365 as Office 2021, you will need to be connected to your account as well as to the Internet.