“Mika did not defend us”: Néo (The Voice) makes revelations about the coach

The candidates have had a difficult time in The Voice All Stars, that of cross-battles. Only the public had the power to designate a winner. A rule that annoyed Jenifer, which even threatened to leave the show. The evening was not fun for either. Neo, the only group of the season composed of Xam hurricane, finalist of season 7 in 2018, Michael Bucquet from season 9 in 2020 and Mathis Gardel, the only one to have never participated in The Voice. It was Pascal Obispo himself who undertook to bring all three together to become Neo.

Unfortunately, their adventure ended on Saturday night, to the benefit of their opponent Demi Mondaine. A big disappointment for young artists. “Honestly, we were aiming for the final. We wanted to live a bonus, take advantage of the energy of the direct, of the public. This is what gives strength to our group. We are disappointed that we did not achieve this goal“, regretted Mathis to TV Mag. The trio also seem disappointed with Mika’s coaching. “Mika had invited Kendji Girac. We got a little scattered outside of the song, it was more of a funny and surprising moment for us rockers to meet Kendji. I would even say it made our interactions with Mika a bit hazy“, estimated Xam Hurricane. Another black point according to him: their relationship with Pascal Obispo outside of the shooting:”The situation was a bit wide apart. We had two coaches, on one side Pascal Obispo from a distance and on the other Mika in the show. I don’t know if Mik liked this double coaching setupTo. “







Mika’s reaction surprised us

After their elimination, Neo also believes that he was not sufficiently supported by their coach. “For my part, there are regrets. I have the feeling that Mika didn’t defend us like a coach is supposed to“, entrusted Mathis Gardel. And for Michael Bucquet to confirm:”It’s true that Mika’s reaction surprised us …“The singer has indeed more praised the performance of Demi Mondaine, in the team of Zazie.

Since their participation in The Voice, there has been a change for the group since Michael Bucquet is now doing his little part of the road alone. “There were no great tensions but our paths parted because we did not share the same vision of the group. I made the decision to leave, even if it was not easy, I fully assume it“, he explained.