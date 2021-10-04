Missing US student Miya’s body has been found

Miya Marcano, missing for several days in the United States, was found dead on Saturday morning.

The search to find Miya Marcano ends tragically. On Saturday morning, police said they had discovered a body in Florida, which appears to belong to the 19-year-old. Sheriff John Mina explained in a press conference that the corpse was found in the Tymber Skan area in the morning and that although tests and an autopsy must confirm his identity, “it is almost certain” that he is is the student. “As a community, as a sheriff, as a father, we mourn the loss of Miya,” said John Mina. “Again, we cannot imagine the pain and anguish that Miya’s parents, family, loved ones, friends and truly our entire community have experienced and will continue to experience. On behalf of men and women from Orange County, we offer our deepest condolences to Miya’s parents, family and loved ones, ”he added.





A disappearance and a suicide

Miya disappeared in early September in Florida. This student from Valencia College in Orlando was last seen late in the afternoon. That day, she was working in an apartment complex and had gone downstairs around 5 p.m. About 30 minutes earlier, a maintenance worker had used a key to access his apartment. That maintenance worker, Armando Caballero, 27, had been working at the same compound as her since June and was under investigation by the sheriff’s office, John Mina said. While he was wanted in his case, he was found dead last Monday in what looks like suicide, “USA Today” reports.

“He had shown a romantic interest in Miya. But he was rejected several times, ”said the sheriff. Caili Sue, one of Miya Marcano’s cousins ​​quoted by ABC News, said the man was texting her over and over again to the point “of making her uncomfortable.” According to her, there could have been a “fight” in her cousin’s apartment on the day of her disappearance.