Moscow rejects tax evasion charges against Vladimir Putin’s relatives

Many political leaders around the world but also personalities are implicated in this journalistic investigation.

From “unfounded allegations”. On Monday, October 4, the Kremlin swept away the revelations of the “Pandora Papers”, a vast journalistic investigation into tax evasion which notably highlighted the fact that several people presented as close to President Vladimir Putin had wealth concealed by montages offshore.

“We are simply dealing with a set of completely unfounded allegations (…) When there are serious publications, based on things or referring to serious things, then we will read them with interest”, commented Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian presidency, at a press conference.

Several personalities revolving around the Russian president have been implicated in the documents unearthed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (Icij), which includes the investigation unit of Radio France and the journalists of “Cash investigation”. According to these files, Svetlana Krivonogikh, presented by Russian media as an ex-mistress of Vladimir Putin, would have thus acquired in 2003 an apartment for four million dollars in Monaco via offshore accounts.





According to the “Pandora Papers”, Piotr Kolbine, presented as a childhood friend of the Russian president, would also be linked to a juicy offshore assembly involving the oligarch Guennadi Timtchenko, also close to the head of state. The Icij also claims that Konstantin Ernst, CEO of the first Russian television channel, dubiously acquired a huge piece of land in Moscow via an offshore company.

The Icij investigation draws on nearly 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies and uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies. Many political leaders and personalities from around the world are implicated.