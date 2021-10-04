moved, she tells about her last meeting with Johnny Hallyday at the hospital

Sylvie Vartan and Johnny Hallyday, it is a common story between love and friendship that has lasted more than 5 decades. The famous singer recently confided in these last moments that she spent with the Taulier, before he bows out. The Objeko team brings you their confessions in this article.

Sylvie Vartan: the other idol of young people

The name of Sylvie Vartan is less known than that of Johnny Hallyday, it is a certainty. However, that didn’t stop him from being the idol of a whole generation! Not many people know it, but the singer was born in Bulgaria! She spent a good part of her childhood there, before her parents emigrated to France.

She therefore learned French late. When she was only 17 years old, she recorded her first title, “When the film is sad”, and began a tour in the first part of Gilbert Bécaud. The following year, it is in the first part of a certain Johnny Hallyday that she performs. The couple ended up getting married 3 years later. Johnny and Sylvie, it is above all a fusional relationship, with its good and its bad sides. The two lovebirds have a child, the famous singer David Hallyday. They perform many songs together, and do several international tours. After many years together, however, they eventually split up in 1980.

Sylvie Vartan, however, did not live in the shadow of her ex-husband. He is a great international star, who has recorded no less than 50 albums! Her 50th album, Merci pour le regard, has just been released. At 77, the singer is not about to hang up the microphone!

Sylvie and Johnny, a bond that lasted

Sylvie Vartan has had an absolutely impressive career. Besides her 50 albums spanning 5 decades, she also introduced France to big names such as the Beatles, in 1964!

Sylvie and Johnny Hallyday continued to rub shoulders, even after their separation in 1980. We do not stop such a close relationship overnight! They both continued to tour together, or at least appear in each other’s concerts. They also took good care of their son David, who was able to benefit from the love of both parents.





Sylvie Vartan has also confided an anecdote to our colleagues from Le Parisien concerning her ex-husband:

“In 2009, for example, he decided on his own to come and sing with me for my return to Olympia. He was only to appear on the first night, and eventually he was there every night. It was wonderful.”

Their cordial friendship thus lasted more than 40 years, during which they crossed paths and met again. Both have rebuilt their lives, and both adopted children. Johnny Hallyday remained forever the greatest French-speaking singer, and Sylvie Vartan, although a little more in retreat, still kept a loyal and numerous audience.

Sylvie Vartan: his last visit to Johnny before his death

Sylvie Vartan and Johnny Hallyday worked together until the end of Taulier’s life. The singer visited him several times, while he was suffering from terrible lung cancer. Always to our colleagues from the Parisian, she confides on the last time she visited him:

“I couldn’t imagine her death and I couldn’t imagine that she would upset me so much. The last time I saw him, I saw – I already knew this – the unwavering bond between us. So many people have tried to break it …”

Jean-Philippe Smet, better known by his pseudonym Johnny Hallyday, passed away on the night of December 5 to 6, 2017, in Marnes-la-Coquette. He received national tributes for his funeral, and continues to be celebrated for his life and work.

Sylvie Vartan dedicated the name of her last album and the eponymous song to him: Merci pour le regard. She thus declared to our colleagues at Télé Loisir:

“I could have dedicated it to Johnny… and others! But as we were both known, it is indeed him that we can think of when listening to him. With Johnny, it was fire, passion. After our separation, we have always been accomplices. ”. So here is a beautiful relationship of friendship that ends tragically, certainly, but full of good memories.



