Nagui (Don’t forget the lyrics) totally shocked and lost at the Maestro’s request!

Nagui still has the word to tease the candidates. However, he did not expect Caroline to take him at his word!

Nagui gasps!

As seen in this video, the current Maestro of Do not forget the lyrics has a golden voice. Indeed, it deserves to appear in the program of Nagui. Rest assured, dear reader ofObjeko. She intends to keep her place in the sun, even if it is sometimes necessary to be cunning. Between the jokes of the host and the severity of Cruella, she really has her work cut out for her. Against all odds, she will pull out of the game in a very strange way. Without further ado, we take stock of this already legendary sequence for viewers but also for Mélanie Page!

A candidate like no other

Caroline considers that Do not forget the lyrics is a springboard. On social networks, she regularly publishes covers of songs. Moreover, it is not the only one to make covers. Even the tube maker Slimane understood the value of this strategy. After his victory in the fifth part The Voice, he knows very well that he should never rest on his laurels. So, for the holder of the silver microphone, it is now or never to put all the notes on her side.

In addition to variety, Caroline adores everything in the field of massage. With her kitty, she could limit herself to redeem a SPA to have one permanently. However, more ant than grasshopper, she prefers to wait for the gift to come from the production of France 2. Aware that her dream is on the verge of coming true, Nagui will jump at the opportunity to tease her. He does not know then that the joke will have a boomerang effect!

Suddenly, unease sets in for Nagui!

Between Thomas and Maestro Caroline, it’s crazy love. Certainly come on the set of Don’t forget lyrics requires investment and above all rigor. Fortunately Nagui is there to relax the atmosphere. Alas, in the last episode, no one is going to understand that he is going astray in this way. Worse, viewers will not grasp the subtlety of the host’s play of the word… and they are not the only ones!

Nagui likes to know the behind the scenes of the daily life of his candidates. So he knows that Caroline and Thomas’ house is well guarded by their four-legged companion. If ever the crabs fly away for this romantic weekend, ” who is going to take care of the cat Rodolf, the question everyone is obviously asking? ” Caroline is surprised, but bounces back almost immediately. She grabs the pole of Mélanie Page’s husband to kick in touch!

For the first time in his long career, Nagui is hallucinating. Obviously, he takes a few seconds of thinking and retorts. ” For the spa or to keep Rodolf? Caroline doesn’t know if she should laugh or cry. In any case, she says it is the second option. She doesn’t want to have boredom or with Thomas and even less with the actress Mélanie Page. Often present in the public, the latter knows behind the scenes of all her emotions.

Do we take the same one and start over?

If benevolence returns very quickly on the plateau of Do not forget the lyrics, no one knows how it went behind the scenes! And you, how would you have reacted in his place? Lately he’s been in trouble on the radio. We can not wait to read your opinion in the comments! It is obvious… if Nagui did not exist, we would invent it: we broke the mold after him!



