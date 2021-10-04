Never seen ! Even lower mortgage rates!

As you know, real estate prices are on the rise, in France and everywhere in the world.

The reason ?

Interest rates have never been so low anywhere in the world.

In France in October, they drop again!

“Real estate credit: the rates fall again in October, unheard of”

This is the title of the article in Capital which returns to this central theme.

“Sprayed floors”: Maël Bernier, communication director of the broker Meilleurtaux, does not mince his words. And for good reason: average real estate interest rates fell again in October. They now reach 0.78% over 15 years, 0.96% over 20 years and 1.16% over 25 years and even drop to only 0.52, 0.63% and 0.89% over these same periods for better records. “The rates should however increase, because inflation picks up,” notes the broker. A trend confirmed by Cécile Roquelaure, spokesperson for the broker Empruntis: “The average rates are around 1% over 20 years, we had never known that!” But how to explain these ultra competitive rates? On the one hand, because credit is a leading product subject to strong competition. But the calendar also plays a role.

“We are at the end of the year, and the banks still have high objectives that they want to meet, hence the race for shallots on rates that we are witnessing”, estimates Maël Bernier.





Would this then be the ideal time to start a real estate project? “Yes, but on condition that you already have a solid project, tempers the broker Empruntis. The real estate supply is limited at the moment, and the commercial policies of the banks remain very selective ”. Same story with Meilleurtaux, which gives some advice to potential future borrowers: “You have to show your feet, highlight your professional stability, avoid overdrafts in the preceding months but also try to settle your small remaining consumer loans. , if there has.”

So borrow at low rates, yes, but on condition of being solvent and respecting the debt rules and in particular the famous maximum effort rate of 33%. If you have a decent income and a real borrowing capacity then your lending rate will really be at its lowest. In fact the banks are competing for the last “high-end” customers, that is to say very solvent because they have above all high incomes. Mortgage loans are therefore once again becoming a call product for banks.

Charles SANNAT

“This is a ‘presslib’ article, that is to say free of reproduction in whole or in part provided that this paragraph is reproduced after it. Insolentiae.com is the site on which Charles Sannat speaks daily and delivers a cheeky and uncompromising analysis of economic news. Thanks for visiting my site. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter free of charge at www.insolentiae.com. “

Source Capital.fr here