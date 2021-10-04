New Dacia Duster ECO-G 100: our test and our measurements of the petrol-LPG version

The Dacia Duster recently went through the restyling box. Developments are timid but, as the saying goes, you don’t change a winning team. The LPG version being tested today is now the entry level of the Romanian SUV. And, for once, it benefits from a nice improvement that makes it more interesting than ever.

Limited stylistic evolutions

At Dacia, mid-career restylings are always carried out in the spirit of the brand: by going to the essentials. So no question of touching the sheet metal, it would be too expensive. To do something new, the Duster still receives revised front and rear optics, with the new Y-shaped LED light signature, inaugurated by the Sandero. The same technology is used for the front turn signals, while the grille changes patterns. Finally, to take care of the aerodynamics, the Duster adopts new rims as well as a roof spoiler, all of which, according to the manufacturer, lowering CO2 emissions up to 6 g / km. On board, in addition to new upholstery, thinner front headrests and a storage bin topped with a sliding armrest between the front seats in Prestige finish, the most visible novelty concerns the arrival on the high finishes (Comfort and Prestige) of an 8-inch touch screen – 7 inches previously – integrating the multimedia interface of the Sandero, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and can work wirelessly (on Prestige). Too bad, however, that the screen is still set too low on this driving position, which is certainly made of hard plastics but is seriously assembled.

Big cleaning

On the occasion of this restyling, Dacia took the opportunity to clean up the range, removing the Access finish – very stripped down and not in demand -, the 4 x 4 petrol variants, the 95 hp diesel as well as the 1.0 TCe 90, which was offered at the price of TCe 100 GPL. The base engine therefore becomes the 100 hp ECO-G here under test, a mechanism capable of operating on gas and which received at the beginning of the year, for the Euro6d-Full standard, a particulate filter, a 6-speed gearbox, as well as a real LPG gauge on the dashboard, much more precise than the old five-diode . The restyling brings with it another advantage: a larger gas tank (+ 15.8 l or 49.8 l). Enough to drive longer on gas even if, as on all LPG models from the Renault group (Sandero, Captur and Clio), the addition of the particulate filter makes the three-cylinder drink a little more. On the Duster, and despite the 6 gearbox, the last reports of which are longer than those of the old 5 gearbox, consumption is on average up 0.5 l / 100 km with unleaded 95 (8 l / 100 km) and 0.6 l / 100 km on gas (10.5 l / 100 km). This does not prevent the LPG range of action from 343 to 474 km, and a cost per 100 kilometers of € 9.2, comparable to that of a diesel. All for a more reasonable purchase price, especially since the gray card for GPL models is free or at half-price in almost all departments, and since these models are not subject to any traffic restrictions, even during pollution peaks. Two caveats: there is no longer a spare wheel since its place is taken by the gas tank, while box 6 now requires downshifting a gear more than with the old box 5 to overtake with liveliness.





The on-board computer of the Dacia Duster Petrol-GPL now displays a true, precise LPG gauge, as well as the average consumption and range on gas. © Dacia

Multiple advantages

Note, however, that performance is better with LPG than with SP95 – between 1 and 3 seconds better when relaunching – thanks to a turbo which can blow a little harder on gas, thus delivering an additional 10 hp and 10 Nm. The Duster also offers a stable and fairly efficient chassis, especially since Dacia has reduced the steering assistance beyond 70 km / h so that it gives more consistency and perception of grip. There is better, even if it would have been necessary to reduce this assistance still further. For the rest, we find all the qualities of the Duster: good habitability and a roomy trunk (390 dm3), while the suspensions easily absorb deformations outside the city, where trepidation remains present, especially with the wheels of 17 inches of the Prestige finish. It will be better with the 16 inches of the Comfort version, already well equipped and which costs € 1,250 less (€ 16,850).