new employment support after the pandemic

The British Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak, will unveil on Monday an aid of more than 500 million pounds (584 million euros) in favor of employment, after the end of the partial unemployment scheme deployed during the pandemic, a indicated the Conservative Party.

This envelope aims to support “hundreds of thousands” of employees no longer having partial unemployment, unemployed over 50, young workers or people with low wages, said the party in power, meeting in congress until ‘See you on Wednesday in Manchester, in the north-west of England.

In 18 months, the partial unemployment scheme has helped support nearly twelve million jobs in sectors forced to close or reduce their activity because of Covid-19, at a cost of 70 billion pounds.





But the end of short-time working at the end of September makes some economists fear an unwelcome rise in unemployment when the social minima are revised downwards and the price of gas soars.

“The first phase of our employment assistance program has worked,” said Rishi Sunak in a statement released before his speech on Monday.

But with the strong rebound in activity, “I want to make sure the economy is fit for the future, and that means providing the support and skills people need to find work and move on. before in life “.

The British economy recovered faster than expected in the second quarter, at 5.5%, thanks in particular to spending by the British who drew more on their savings with the reopening of shops.

But other indicators point to a possible slowdown due to disruptions in supply chains caused by the pandemic and Brexit.

On Thursday, the British government announced a £ 500million fund for vulnerable families.