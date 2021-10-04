New record-breaking 56 Chinese planes foray into Taiwan air defense zone

China, whose more than 600 military planes have been spotted in the area since early 2021, sees Taiwan as a rebel province called upon to return to its fold, if necessary by force.

Taiwan strongly denounced the record incursion Monday, October 4 of 56 Chinese army planes in its air defense zone, the day after the declarations of the United States on the “military provocationsFrom Beijing to this region. Already on Saturday, Beijing had sent 39 military planes over the area.

Read alsoChina-United States: the dangerous face-to-face

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry first pointed out that it had taken off planes to issue warnings after 36 fighters, 12 bombers with H-6 nuclear capability and other planes entered its identification zone. Southwest Air Defense Force (ADIZ). Four other Chinese planes later that night entered this area, which is airspace in which a state wishes to identify and locate aircraft for national security reasons, bringing their total number to 56, according to the ministry.

SEE ALSO – Taiwanese fighter jets take off and land on highway to prepare for possible Chinese invasion

“Provocative actions“

For its part, the Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan’s main decision-making body in matters of policy towards China, accused the latter of “seriously undermine the status quoIn the Taiwan Strait. “We demand that the authorities in Beijing immediately cease their provocative, non-peaceful and irresponsible actions.Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng said in a statement, saying that Taiwan “will never give inTo threats.





Read alsoRecord-breaking 39 Chinese planes foray off Taiwan: why Beijing is stepping up the pressure

China considers this island populated by 23 million people as a rebellious province called to return to its fold, if necessary by force. Since the arrival in 2012 of Xi Jinping as head of his country, Chinese warplanes have entered the air defense identification zone almost daily.

On Friday, the anniversary of Communist China, a record number of Chinese Air Force planes, 38 in total, including a nuclear-capable H-6 bomber, entered the area. On Saturday, a new record was set with the incursion of 39 aircraft, according to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense.

600 Chinese air force planes since early 2021

The next day, via a statement from the State Department, the United States said to itself “very worried” from “military provocations“From China near Taiwan, which they had judged”destabilizingFor regional peace and stability. “We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan“, Washington added, reaffirming its “unwavering commitmentAlongside this island.

SEE ALSO – Drones and Electronic Warfare Plane … China Showcases New Weapons at Largest Air Show

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reacted to these remarks on Monday, accusing Washington of sending an extremely erroneous and irresponsible signal through its actions “provocativeSuch as the sale of arms to Taipei and the sending of warships to the Taiwan Strait. “The United States should rectify its mistakes, sincerely abide by the “ one China principle ” (…) manage the Taiwan question carefully and adequately and stop supporting the separatist Taiwanese separatist forces“Said his spokesperson Hua Chunying. In 2020, 380 Chinese Air Force planes were detected in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, and as of the start of this year, there are more than 600.