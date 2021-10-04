New World developers take on AFKs

As players lose patience with New World queues, the developers have decided to tackle players who use tricks to stay connected and thus avoid the queues.

To say the least, New World has made a place for itself in the sun in record time. From day one, nearly 1 million players invaded Aeternum, determined to get out of the game, but it wasn’t that easy.

The servers quickly began to suffer from this influx of players, so many of them encountered problems accessing them. Even today, players still have to face long lines in order to get a place in New World.

As if that were not enough, to avoid going through the queue again, several players have started to multiply the tips to stay connected. The good news is that the developers have finally taken steps to address this issue.





New World developers take action against AFKs

In a tweet, the developers said they were aware of the issue of players who are “Artificially active” to avoid being kicked out for AFK and that they found that unacceptable.

For this reason, they started to set up a “New solution” to identify and take action against AFK players of “Bad faith”. Affected players will simply be returned to the main menu while repeat offenders will be subject to more severe penalties.

[#NWSTATUS] We are beginning to roll out specific actions against AFK Timer Subversions. Find more information in the link belowhttps: //t.co/6ppAcF2qkn – New World (@playnewworld) October 3, 2021

While some players viewed this statement positively, others, more skeptical, advised developers to emulate what had been put in place for FFXIV, namely restarting the server several times a day.

Anyway, in addition to this new solution, the developers have launched new servers, and they have declared the imminent arrival of free transfers of characters.

It remains to be seen whether these multiple initiatives will bear fruit.