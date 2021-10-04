Game news New World explains why there are no mounts in the game, and it’s absurd

Today’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), New World sets itself apart from its direct competitors in a number of ways. One of them is not to integrate mounts, allowing faster travel.

Released on September 28 on PC, New World is the back-to-school MMO. Many players try it, sometimes without success or at the cost of several hours of waiting. One week after its release, one of the findings that stands out the most is the absence of a mount: in New World, it is impossible to use animals to move around or to increase the space and the number of things that are transported.

An absence … linked to the lore?

According to Amazon Games, this omission would be voluntary. Aeternum, the fictional world of New World, explains it through a note that players can find in the game.

After a number of recent back injuries, Aeternum’s medics were forced to issue this warning to anyone moving goods between settlements: “Remember that there are NO pack animals on Aeternum. No horse or donkey will pull your cart, carry your luggage, or tolerate a rider. Any attempt to domesticate or re-domesticate these animals has no effect. resulted in injuries and a lot of swearing. “

This is why it is important to carry ONLY as much cargo as your own back can carry. Don’t overload your backpacks or carts. We are not in the old world here. In Aeternum, we all have to carry our own weight.

One reason that does not manage to satisfy the desire for explanations of the players: As the characters face off against all manner of fantastic creatures in the game, the heroes of New World would be doomed to travel on foot through Aeternum due to difficult domestication and back issues.

A major problem ?

But another reason may explain the lack of a mount in New World: the size of Aeternum. The world is traveled between 30 and 40 minutes on foot, a time that would be devilishly shortened on the back of a mount. This is why Amazon Games has not incorporated one at the moment. Nevertheless, that decision could change in the days to come: if New World finds success in the days to come, then Amazon Games could consider incorporating new regions and expanding the game’s map.