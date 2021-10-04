New World, queue, servers: Amazon deploys radical solution, what you need to know

Since its release on September 28, New World has made the news according to its server problems. To ward off once again the excessive flow of players, Amazon Game Studios has decided to make a radical decision, to say the least.

New World victim of its enormous success

Since last Thursday, Amazon Game Studios welcomes the unexpected success of New World. However, developers are now forced to manage a new crisis impacting the gaming experience of many users. Available on PC since September 28, the studio’s first phenomenon MMO is experiencing unexpected server problems.

After many delays and betas, New World has known many bugs and server issues since its release. With more than 700,000 players connected simultaneously on the day of the game’s release (biggest launch in 2021 on Steam), Amazon developers found themselves overwhelmed and their servers unable to keep pace with the almost million users trying to access Aeternum Island.

A radical decision to relieve the servers of New World

To deal with this problem, the developers have redoubled their ingenuity for a week. Extension of servers, announcement of a feature allowing you to transfer your character from one server to another, despite these first solutions to the problem of congestion of virtual worlds, nothing has so far allowed to calm the discontent of players forced to spend endless hours in a queue.





The studio has nevertheless taken a radical decision. From now on, New World simply blocks players from creating new characters in already full servers. In a tweet, the developers specify “working hard to increase the number of servers” but that this temporary solution is a necessity to allow as many people as possible to enjoy the adventure of New World :

Greetings Adventurers, Following the incredible demand that we have seen for New World, we have been working hard to increase the number of servers and increase the capacity of the servers already available. We’re also adding a system that prevents new players from creating new characters on already full servers. When a server is full, it will be grayed out with the message “Character creation temporarily disabled on this server to avoid overcrowding”. This will not affect characters already created on the server and you will be able to log in as usual. So far we have spent 28 worlds at full status but be on the lookout for our Server Status page since the list of worlds can change from hour to hour. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to bring you the most optimal gaming experience. Thank you all for your support and see you soon in Aeternum!

