New World, waiting time: Amazon is attacking AFK players, how to avoid the kick?

As you know, in New World queues are the subject of a lot of discussion. The problem is that by staying idle (or “AFK” in the jardon) you risk getting kicked out of the queue. But then, how to remedy this problem of kicker in case of inactivity?

In New World, you already know, the queues arouse the discontent of the players and the debate, all the more since the deployment of radical solutions by Amazon. Even worse, you can be “kicked” if you stay inactive too long while waiting to finally be able to play! Fortunately, we now know after how long to stay “AFK” you risk getting out of the queue or the game if you stay inactive.

How long to wait before the kick?

According to official forum Game, you will get kicked after 25 minutes of inactivity. A message will inform you of the risk of a kicker incurred 5 minutes before the deadline, ie after 20 minutes of AFK. Be careful, however, you will have to perform real actions (such as moving with ZQSD or using a skill for example) to be considered active, and not just press a key or click from time to time. This concerns both waiting in line and when you control your character in the world of Aeternum so beware of Alt-Tabs or coffee breaks that go on forever. Be especially careful when you are in a queue not to stray too far from the window where New World is running on pain of being kicked for inactivity, even though the game did not offer you any activity, otherwise the expectation, now practiced almost Olympic by players of Amazon’s rimless MMO.

The worst enemy of New World gamers, materialized in a single screen.



The situation should improve over time, and this worry will eventually be a thing of the past. Amazon Game Studios has deployed new servers since September 29, and promises a free transfer to another server! This will allow you to start your game on another server where the queue is shorter, but above all, you can resume it later on another at no additional cost. Amazon also blocked the registration of new players on too crowded servers in order to distribute newcomers to other less populated instances, which was not the case at the launch of the game where many users were looking at all costs. to play on servers where popular Twitch streamers play.

