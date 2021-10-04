New Zealand abandons zero Covid strategy

Posted on Oct 4, 2021, 5:01 PMUpdated Oct 4, 2021, 6:08 PM

The people of Auckland will be able to step outside again. From Wednesday, meetings between two homes will once again be permitted in New Zealand’s largest city, although they are only permitted outdoors and must remain limited to ten people. Outdoor activities can also resume, and the children will find their way back to the daycare, with support in groups of ten.

Subject to strict containment for seven weeks, the inhabitants of Auckland will thus regain some freedoms with the official abandonment of the “zero Covid” strategy announced by the New Zealand government. This strategy, which is no longer applied by a handful of countries in the world, including China, amounts to imposing strict local containment as soon as a single case of contamination appears. Australia resolved a month ago to abandon it after an outbreak of cases.

Case outbreak

So far, this strategy has proven to be formidably effective in New Zealand: the archipelago of five million people has recorded only 27 deaths since the start of the pandemic and no cases have been detected during of the first semester of this year. But the Delta variant has “changed the game”, argued Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a speech on Monday.

The more contagious variant appeared on New Zealand soil in mid-August via a traveler from Australia, despite the quarantine measures in force. Immediately, Jacinda Ardern had decreed the strict containment of the whole of New Zealand.





Scheduled to last three days, it was extended throughout the archipelago and then only to Auckland as new cases of contamination emerged. Until then limited to less than 3,000 since the start of the pandemic, they have risen sharply and now exceed 4,300. Enough to question the maintenance of the “zero Covid” strategy, recognized at the end of August, the New Zealand minister in charge of the fight against Covid-19. Critics have also mounted in opposition and on the streets, with protests last weekend in major cities across the country, including confined Auckland.

Sluggish beginnings of vaccination

Monday, Jacinda Ardern justified her change of strategy by the ferocity of the variant, but also by the progress of the vaccination campaign. “It was important to eliminate [le virus] because we didn’t have a vaccine. Now we have it, so we can start to change the way we act, ”she said. In the capital, the proportion of vaccinated residents doubled during the seven weeks of confinement, she said. They are now 84% to have received one dose and 52% both doses.

Across the archipelago, just over 40% of inhabitants are fully vaccinated, a rate that remains lower than in most other developed countries (65% in France and the United Kingdom, 64% in Germany , 61% in Japan, 55% in the United States, etc.). The sluggish start of the campaign had also shaken the very strong popularity of the Labor Prime Minister.

Two other deconfinement stages, on dates that have not yet been determined, are now expected for the gradual reopening of shops and the resumption of larger gatherings, indoors and outdoors. New Zealanders will then apply the strategy of almost all of the rest of the planet – that of “living with” the virus.