Neymar jokes about the big Facebook failure

In the midst of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, Neymar released a joking tweet on Monday evening.

Tease, this Neymar. While millions of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users have found themselves deprived of their threads and their exchanges, due to a giant blackout in several countries including France, the Brazilian opened his Twitter account to joke on the situation.

“Is it just Zuck’s weekend and mine gone bad or someone else’s too?” Wrote the number 10 of PSG, who lost in Rennes this Sunday (2 -0). A first defeat of the season in Ligue 1 followed by new criticisms against Neymar’s level of play, which has been disappointing in recent months. “Zuck” is obviously Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Facebook.





Facebook apologizes

“We are aware that some people are having difficulty accessing our applications and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience,” tweeted one of the Group communications manager, Andy Stone, around 6 p.m. PST.

This is not the first time that the networks of the Facebook group have suffered a common outage, the last dating back to March 2021. Instagram had for its part suffered a similar outage a few weeks ago, which had been resolved in a few hours.

Neymar “philosopher” after the defeat in Rennes

After the defeat in Rennes, Neymar had been more philosophical in a previous post on social networks, in this case Instagram, before being deprived of it. The Brazilian posted a photo of his neck tattoo, “Tudo Passa” (anything goes), captioning it. “EVERYTHING GOES, whether good or bad things,” he wrote.