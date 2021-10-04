Niels Arestrup, declawed – Release

We thought we would find Niels Arestrup in the middle of a pose, crouched in the swollen velvet of a Bouffes-Parisiens armchair, weary eyes and perceptible annoyance. We had imagined him the manners of a big beast and a presence of a squarer with rustic pognes. We find him seated in front of the theater with his wife, Isabelle Le Nouvel, who wrote the play entitled 88 times infinity. Dressed in a T-shirt and a hastily buttoned denim overshirt, Sunday with Monday, he shakes hands with us, a cheerful vestige of before the barrier gestures. On stage, he plays a renowned pianist-composer, who derails from the moment he receives the highest distinction. François Berléand plays his half-brother who, despite an old rivalry, will try to reason with him. A long conversation followed, peppered with revelations about their parent.





Father in the city of twins, a boy and a 9-year-old girl, the 72-year-old actor talks quite freely about his late fatherhood. “I didn’t want children, I was always blocked elsewhere, on tour, on set. At the beginning, these beings, very organic with the mother, impressed me, paralyzed me. And then, love came by itself… ” If he did not baptize them, he educated them in the private sector, which does not prevent questions. “I tell myself that they shouldn’t take too long to rub shoulders with the variations, that they see something other than socks and pleated skirts.”

The indi …