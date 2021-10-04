Niels Arestrup, young dad of twins at 72 years old: “always blocked elsewhere”, he did not want children

Parenthood is one of the themes addressed by the play 88 times infinity, written by Isabelle Le Nouvel. Naturally, she invited her husband, Niels Arestrup, to take the lead role on the boards of Bouffes-Parisiens. It was on this occasion that the 72-year-old actor gave himself up to a portrait in Release. The opportunity to tell more about his family life.

Niels Arestrup is the father of twins, a boy and a girl, aged 9. For a long time, he shied away from the idea of ​​becoming a father. “I didn’t want children, I was always blocked elsewhere, on tour, on filming. At the beginning, these beings, very organic with the mother, impressed me, paralyzed me. And then, love came by itself … “, explained the one who had already reached sixty at the time of the first memories of his children.





The twins are currently attending a private religious school, but have not been baptized. Niels Arestrup realizes that this kind of environment can be a bit too tight. “I tell myself that they mustn’t take too long to rub shoulders with the variations, that they see something other than socks and pleated skirts.“, he confides Release.

Rather discreet when it comes to talking about his private life – of his holidays, he only tells about his Monopoly games in Sainte-Maxime with his children – Niels Arestrup admitted not being really comfortable with this. promotion game. “It is never a moment of grace. It’s a bit like when parents take a picture of their child. They plant it in front of a geranium and ask it to smile. And he wants everything except that“, he blurted out.

Recall that the actress and screenwriter Isabelle Le Nouvel married Niels Arestrup in 2012, after ten years together, the year in which she gave birth to the twins.