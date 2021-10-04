Nissan’s Spanish plant, China’s gateway to Europe?

You’ve probably heard of a Chinese car brand at least once in recent months in Europe. MG, SAIC, Seres and Aiways already have plans for Europe, but all these brands have one thing in common: they produce their cars in China. That could change! A Nissan plant in Barcelona will close its doors next December, and the list of options includes a potential takeover of the site by Chinese giant Great Wall Motors.

Nissan had already postponed the closure project to give the Catalan public authorities time to find a solution to reconversion at the plant and avoid too many job losses. At one time, it was mentioned in particular a possible transformation of the factory to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.





The regional government of Catalonia confirmed to the press that there had been a contact from China. Even if the Great Wall dossier is not alone, it seems to be the most important since it is in competition with the Belgian group Punch and a Spanish conglomerate, QEV Technologies.

For Great Wall, the takeover of this plant, which can produce up to 200,000 vehicles per year, would be strategic: the group unveiled two electrified vehicles at the Munich show which will soon be marketed in Europe. The Catalan factory would then be China’s first real gateway to the Old Continent.