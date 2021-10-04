No one laughs at this Givenchy noose-shaped necklace

One of them did not go unnoticed. It is a jewel, a necklace in the shape of a noose seen around the neck of several of the models.

Neoprene maid dresses, vinyl thigh boots or boleros. For the return of the parades in physics, the 35-year-old American fashion designer explains, in the columns of Vogue, to have thought of “very, very elaborate and very complex” pieces.

FASHION – The second degree and fashion do not always go hand in hand. This Sunday, October 3, while Fashion Week is in full swing in Paris, Givenchy presented its spring-summer 2022 collection, the third for its recent artistic director, Matthew Williams.

It was on Instagram, that same Sunday, that the object was identified after being pinned by Diet Prada, an anonymous account followed by nearly 3 million users. Known for denouncing shortcomings and controversies in the fashion industry, he is surprised to see such a jewel appear today.

In 2019, the British luxury ready-to-wear brand Burberry faced an avalanche of criticism after presenting a hooded sweatshirt whose cords were tied, again, in the style of a big knot. flowing, reminiscent of the kind of knots made for hanging.





The debacle was such that it pushed the boss of the label, Marco Gobbetti, to speak publicly, he insisted that this garment “did not reflect [leurs] values”. The artistic director, who had dedicated this collection entitled “Tempest” to young people, apologized flatly. “Although the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realize I lacked sensitivity,” said Riccardo Tisci.

“The story repeats itself”

On Instagram, Diet Prada is sorry for the resemblance between the collar and this sweatshirt. “We wonder how nobody could have noticed it, but we know it, alas, history repeats itself”, one writes. In the comments, same observation. “It sickens me”, blows a surfer. “It’s done consciously,” said another. It’s marketing that works outrage. ” One user adds: “Fortunately they didn’t have it worn on a black model.” The “noose” in French, noose, is also a symbol of slavery

Contacted by The HuffPost, Givenchy had not yet responded to our requests. This story, however, is reminiscent of a recurring criticism of the fashion industry, that of aestheticizing mental illness.

In September 2019, for example, Gucci paraded some models in straitjackets on a treadmill. One of the supermodels had written a line on her hands in protest: “mental health is not a fad”. The July 2020 coverage of the Vogue Portuguese, featuring a naked woman curled up on herself in the bathroom of a mental asylum, had the same effect. His title? “The Madness Issue”. The path is long.

