“Now he has to say yes”: Léa Seydoux flies to the rescue of Daniel Craig after an embarrassing question

Laurent Delahousse was not live when he questioned Léa Seydoux and Daniel Craig, on the occasion of the release of the very last (and eagerly awaited because of the postponements) James Bond, To die can wait. In this interview previously recorded and broadcast on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in 8:30 p.m. on Sunday (France 2), before the broadcast of Spectrum, the presenter elicited great laughter from the actors, asking an improbable question. But also a little embarrassment …

“Daniel Craig, were you the one who wanted Léa Seydoux to return in this new opus? Is it on your initiative that she is still by your side in this new episode?”, asks Laurent Delahousse. The camera then zooms in on Léa Seydoux’s embarrassed expression. “No”, she replies with a laugh, flying to the rescue of her comrade. “Now he has to say yes. Say yes“, she asks Daniel Craig, who is also laughing, before answering that the entire film crew was delighted to work with an actress of such quality.





Laurent Delahousse could have taken this sequence as a warning. On the contrary. He then continues with a question about Brexit and the strained relations of the United Kingdom with France since the submarine crisis, which therefore has no relation to the film! “Oh my God. It is up to me to answer this question? Look, I don’t have much to say about politics. We are in a complicated period all over the world. And our relations with France will quickly return to normal, we need you, friends “, answers Daniel Craig. Would James Bond finally have the makings of a diplomatic ambassador? His answer will at least have made the host smile.