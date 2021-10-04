October 5 strike: trains, buses, planes … everything planned in Occitanie

the essential

Several unions are calling on the French for a day of strike and demonstrations on Tuesday, October 5. Disruptions are announced in transport in Occitania, mainly in regional trains and urban transport in Toulouse.

Do you have to take the bus, train or plane this Tuesday, October 5? Find out before your trip and take your precautions. The day of strike launched by several unions will slightly impact transport throughout the day.

The CGT, FO, FSU and Solidaires are mobilizing for the increase in wages, the abandonment of the pension reform and unemployment insurance, the end of layoffs and demand a halt to the precariousness of employment and the precariousness of young people.

Read also :

MENU. Schools, SNCF, public services: what to expect for the strike on Tuesday, October 5

Here are the main disruptions expected in our region this Tuesday, October 5.

Urban transport

Toulouse: the Tisséo bus and tram will be disrupted, the two metro lines are operating normally. The details line by line on the Tisséo site.

Foix: the F’bus network is functioning normally

Carcassonne: the RTCA network is functioning normally

Narbonne: the Citybus network is operating normally

Auch: the Alliance network is functioning normally

Rodez: the Rodez agglobus network is operating normally

Cahors: the Evidence network is functioning normally

Agen: the Tempo bus network is operating normally

Tarbes: the TLP mobilités network is operating normally

Albi: the Libéa network is functioning normally

Castres: the Lillebus network is operating normally

Montauban: the TM network is functioning normally

SNCF

At the national level, the SNCF does not announce any disruptions for the TGV, Intercités, Thalys, Eurostar or Lyria trains. On the other hand, the regional traffic of the SNCF will be impacted. SNCF Occitanie announces 9 out of 10 journeys that are partially provided by coach. SNCF announced the list of connections that are maintained. If your line is not mentioned, traffic is provided at the times normally scheduled.

> Toulouse / Aurillac : bus at 1:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Aurillac / Toulouse : bus at 6:29 am, train at 8:24 am, bus at 10:25 am, 1:25 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:40 pm. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Carcassonne / Quillan : bus at 10:36 a.m., 12:19 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Quillan / Carcassonne : bus at 5:45 am and 1:56 pm. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Toulouse / Latour-de-Carol : bus at 6:00 a.m., trains to Auterive only at 6:36 a.m., 8:08 a.m. and 9:49 a.m., bus at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., trains to Auterive only at 4:07 p.m., 5:48 p.m. and 7:47 p.m., bus at 9:32 p.m. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Latour-de-Carol / Toulouse : bus at 5:59 am, 8:01 am, trains from Auterive to Toulouse at 7:18 am, 8:46 am, 10:48 am, 4:50 pm, 6:50 pm and 8:31 pm. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Toulouse / Mazamet : train at 6:43 a.m., bus at 11:45 a.m. and 1:50 p.m., trains at 5:40 p.m. and 6:47 p.m., bus at 8:45 p.m. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Mazamet / Toulouse : trains at 5:51 am and 6:35 am, coaches at 7:20 am, 10:30 am and 2:40 pm, train at 5:29 pm, coach at 7:40 pm. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Toulouse / Narbonne : trains at 6:08 a.m., 7:48 a.m. (to Castelnaudary only), 9:18 a.m., 4:08 p.m. (to Castelnaudary only), 4:52 p.m., 5:18 p.m. and 6:12 p.m. (to Castelnaudary only). Click here to consult the timetable for this line.





> Narbonne / Toulouse : trains at 6:50 a.m. (from Castelnaudary only), 7:07 a.m., 7:28 a.m., 9:03 a.m. (from Castelnaudary only), 3:10 p.m., 5:03 p.m. (from Castelnaudary only) and 5:27 p.m. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Toulouse / Tarbes / Pau : train at 6:09 am (to Boussens only), train at 6:31 am (to Pau), bus at 6:43 am (to Lannemezan only), train at 8:02 am (to Muret only), train at 8:31 am (to at Tarbes only), train at 9.42 a.m. (to Boussens only), train at 12.02 p.m. (to Muret only), trains at 1.42 p.m. and 4:09 p.m. (to Boussens only), train at 4.42 p.m. (to Montréjeau only) , train at 5:09 p.m. (to Boussens only), train at 5:32 p.m. (to Tarbes only), train at 5:42 p.m. (to Montréjeau only), train at 6:31 p.m. (to Tarbes only), 6:39 p.m. (to Boussens only), bus at 7:32 p.m. (to Pau), bus at 8:41 p.m. (to Boussens only). Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Pau / Tarbes / Toulouse : bus at 6:00 a.m. (from Muret only), train at 5:51 a.m. (from Montréjeau only), train at 5:40 a.m. (from Tarbes only), trains at 6:50 a.m. and 7:17 a.m. (from Boussens only), train at 6:37 a.m. (from Tarbes only), bus at 8:20 a.m. and 9:57 a.m. (from Montréjeau only), buses at 8:40 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. (from Pau), bus at 10:30 a.m. (from Lourdes only), train at 2:59 p.m. (from Boussens only), bus at 12:50 p.m. (from Pau), trains at 5:24 p.m. and 6:17 p.m. (from Boussens only), train at 4:53 p.m. (from Pau), train at 7:38 p.m. (from Tarbes only), bus at 8:51 p.m. (from Boussens only). Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Brive / Rodez : bus at 7:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Rodez / Brive : bus at 10:10 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Toulouse / Rodez : train at 5:55 am (to Gaillac only), bus at 6:40 am (to Rodez), train at 7:55 am (to Gaillac only), bus at 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm (to Rodez), train at 4:15 pm (until ‘in Gaillac only), bus at 5.10 p.m. (to Rodez), train at 6.15 p.m. (to Gaillac), bus at 7.35 p.m. (to Rodez), bus at 9.25 p.m. (to Carmaux). Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Rodez / Toulouse : bus at 5:20 am (from Albi only), bus at 5:50 am (from Carmaux only), train at 6:55 am (from Gaillac only), bus at 7:35 am (from Gaillac only), bus at 6:10 am (from Rodez), train at 8:55 am (from Gaillac only), bus at 7.20 a.m., 9.55 a.m. and 1.10 p.m. (from Rodez), train at 5.15 p.m. (from Gaillac only), bus at 6 p.m. (from Albi), bus at 4:20 p.m. (from Rodez), train at 7.15 p.m. (from Gaillac), bus at 6:45 p.m. (from Rodez). Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Toulouse / Saint-Sulpice : train at 5:55 am, bus at 6:40 am, train at 6:43 am and 7:55 am, bus at 11:45 am, 12:30 pm, 1:05 pm, 1:50 pm, 2:30 pm, train at 4:15 pm, bus at 5:10 pm, trains at 5:40 pm, 6:15 pm and 6:47 pm, bus at 7:35 pm and 9:25 pm. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

> Saint-Sulpice / Toulouse : bus at 6:20 am, trains at 7:01 am, 7:15 am and 7:42 am, bus at 8:10 am, 8:40 am and 9:05 am, train at 9:15 am, bus at 12:05 pm,, 3:05 pm, 4:25 pm and 5:05 pm, trains at 5:35 pm and 6:38 pm, bus at 7:05 pm, train at 7:35 pm, because at 9:05 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Click here to consult the timetable for this line.

Airplanes

No flight cancellation is mentioned on the Toulouse-Blagnac airport website, nor at Tarbes-Lourdes, Castres or Carcassonne airports.

RATP

In Paris and Île-de-France, traffic will be normal on the RATP metro, RER and tram lines. Only line T3a (Garigliano bridge / Porte de Vincennes) will be very disturbed. The Ile-de-France bus network will be “slightly disrupted”.

The data / times are taken from the carriers’ websites. Information on the TER Occitanie website, the SNCF applications, on 0800 31 31 31 (free call), on the site of Toulouse airport or your airline, on the site of the urban transport operator in your city and of the RATP in Paris.