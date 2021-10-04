OL (1-1): Khazri is in self-mockery after the story of the fingers

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the 10 biggest sales in history

“We take three at home, it is unacceptable. So we must put ourselves, in quotes, fingers in the c .., to work, to do much more”, had dropped Wahbi Khazri after the defeat of AS Saint-Etienne against OGC Nice (3-0), who rather wanted to encourage his whole team to get out a little more fingers of the heart …! Author of the equalizing goal on a penalty this Sunday during the derby against Olympique Lyonnais (1-1), the Greens striker returned to this funny slip when analyzing the draw snatched by ASSE.

“I must admit to you already that I had my head in the ass, and not my fingers (laughs), with my wasted opportunity at the start of the game when I was two meters from the goal. All my friends supported me. But I blame myself because I’m a perfectionist. And I have to reward the work of the team. So I blamed myself. This penalty is just right. I have confidence in my foot right, I know what I’m worth. When I put the ball down, I’m determined to score. It rewards the team’s work, “the Tunisian international told Amazon Prime Video.

