OL: Peter Bosz very upset against his players!

Yesterday (Sunday), the ASSE – OL derby took place at the end of the 9th day of Ligue 1. A meeting which was largely within the reach of Olympique Lyonnais, who in the event of victory could have picked up in the first places. But it was without counting on a team of AS Saint-Etienne who did not let go despite a very complicated period currently going through the Forez club.

Indeed, Claude Puel’s men managed to forceps to draw a draw in the last seconds of the game thanks to a penalty converted by Wahbi Khazri.

A real underperformance by Olympique Lyonnais in view of the current dynamics of the two clubs, which OL coach Peter Bosz is struggling to digest. Indeed, the Dutch technician was very critical of his players and especially his attackers.





“We lost two points. We scored once, but we had nine great chances. It was not good (to miss them). No, I’m not happy. I was happy with a few moments in The match. We created chances, but we have to score. A goal in the first half is not enough. With the qualities we have, we can do better. From time to time, it was very good. But you have to score, especially in a match like that. “ said Peter Bosz who believes that this draw does not make sense.

“For me, this result is not logical. In the first half, Saint-Etienne has two, three big chances, but we have nine. 1-0 at half-time, that’s not enough. missed too many chances, they believed in it. If we had scored the second, I think it was over. Every now and then, we played really well, but we have to score, that’s the most important. do two or three times we can win and we draw, we draw too many. “