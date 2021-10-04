OL put a layer on the VAR

Olympique Lyonnais is therefore not about to drop the piece against the hit represented by the use of VAR in Ligue 1. This Sunday, Peter Bosz’s men were joined in the score by AS Saint-Étienne ( 1-1) in the last seconds of the derby. A match during which video assistance in refereeing pushed François Letexier to expel Anthony Lopes and then to award a penalty to the Greens. Two logical decisions in view of the images which are not disputed by the Gones. However, the latter have still not digested the decisions taken against them in previous L1 meetings. By means of a press release published on Monday at the end of the day, OL reiterates its incomprehension of the lack of intervention of the VAR in the face of several contentious situations observed during the matches of Lyon in Troyes (3-1) , in Paris (1-2) and against Lorient (1-1).





“[…] Several decisions have therefore cost OL dearly since the start of the season. Against Lorient, OL could not do better than a draw on the numerical side, allowing two precious points to slip away. And in Paris, perhaps the team could have maintained their advantage without this penalty too generously granted to PSG. If the VAR worked well during the derby on Sunday evening, we can regret that this was not always the case. Why did certain disputed actions not lead to intervention by the VAR? And why such a lack of homogeneity in certain phases of the game, where different decisions are applied for similar actions? These are questions that video assistance should not raise ”, can we read in particular in the press release published by OL, which does not take offense and charges once again the French arbitration.