OM: Deschamps’ poignant message after the death of Bernard Tapie

Posted on October 3, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. by La Rédaction

A major element of Olympique de Marseille under the presidency of Bernard Tapie, Didier Deschamps paid a vibrant tribute to the former president of OM, who died following cancer.





At 78, Bernard Tapie died after a long battle with cancer. The businessman was notably known in the football world for having chaired theOM between 1986 and 1995. During this last year of reign, he even brought Marseilles on the roof of theEurope, after the success of the Phocéens in Champions League. A trophy that has also raised Didier Deschamps, captain of theOM at the time. The coach of Blues shared his emotion following the death of Bernard Tapie.

“Bernard Tapie’s disappearance saddens me deeply”