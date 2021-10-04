OM: Deschamps’ poignant message after the death of Bernard Tapie

Foot – OM
A major element of Olympique de Marseille under the presidency of Bernard Tapie, Didier Deschamps paid a vibrant tribute to the former president of OM, who died following cancer.
At 78, Bernard Tapie died after a long battle with cancer. The businessman was notably known in the football world for having chaired theOM between 1986 and 1995. During this last year of reign, he even brought Marseilles on the roof of theEurope, after the success of the Phocéens in Champions League. A trophy that has also raised Didier Deschamps, captain of theOM at the time. The coach of Blues shared his emotion following the death of Bernard Tapie.
“Bernard Tapie’s disappearance saddens me deeply”
In comments reported by The team, Didier Deschamps paid tribute to Bernard Tapie : ” Bernard Tapie’s disappearance saddens me deeply. It was under his direction, at the Olympique de Marseille, that I experienced my first great successes, that I won my first titles, in particular the most beautiful that a player could dream of with his club, the Ligue des champions, May 26, 1993. But I have many other memories of our relationship and will never forget that he marked my trajectory by coming to pick me up in Nantes, in 1989. Through the requirement that was his, It certainly strengthened my competitive spirit. Bernard Tapie was a passionate and fascinating man when he spoke of management, a fighter who hated to be beaten and whose iron mind rubbed off on his players. These last years and until these last days, surrounded by his family, he had fought with admirable courage against the disease, forcing the respect of all. To his wife Dominique, to his children and grandchildren, I send my heartfelt condolences and assure them of all my sympathy. “