OM | Lille-OM: for Sampaoli, “the players did not understand the match that awaited them”

Jorge Sampaoli explained himself at a press conference after OM’s defeat in Lille.

How do you explain the difficulties of your team?

Jorge Sampaoli: We dominated in possession, but we had a lot of ball losses. We knew that Lille was waiting for that to develop blocks. This is what happened. We couldn’t control the game the way we wanted to. We played the game that Lille wanted us to play.

You have won only two games out of the last seven. How are you going to get the machine back on track?





The idea is to keep working. We have to keep going through the game, that’s how we will manage to win matches. We are in a championship which is difficult, with physicality and speed. In France, many teams play low and proceed against. If we do not have control of the match, it gives this result. We must continue to work, to have possession of the ball and to dominate our opponents.

In the absence of Payet, you can sense a certain dependence on your team. Do you agree ?

Dimitri is a decisive player for our team, especially in the construction of the game but also in the finish. His absence is difficult for us because we cannot replace him and, without him, the team is young. But this is no excuse. The players did not understand the match that awaited them. When it’s like that, the opponent takes over.

It was a special day marked by the death of Bernard Tapie. Have you discussed this with your players?

No. We had the information, they found out on their own, but we did not talk about his disappearance. We only talked about the game and the plan we were going to put in place.