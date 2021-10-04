On the road to regenerating lost neurons

The brain is not able to regenerate the neurons destroyed following stroke, in certain forms of epilepsy or even in Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease, a phenomenon observed in pathologies of the central nervous system . How to regenerate these lost neurons? French scientists hold a trail.

It is on this question that a team of researchers from Inserm, CNRS and the University Claude bernard Lyon 1 at the Institute Stem cell and Brain, together with King’s College London worked. By using an animal model of epilepsy, the researchers succeeded in transforming non-neuronal cells present in the brain into new inhibitory neurons that allow chronic epileptic activity to be halved. This work makes it possible to envisage a therapeutic effect of this strategy in the long term.

Our brain generally lacks the regenerative capacity to replace damaged or lost neurons. The objective of the regenerative medicine is to replace the lost cells in order to correct the functional disorders associated with the loss of these cells. The cell reprogramming direct (as opposed to reprogramming in stem cells induced pluripotent) has emerged as an innovative strategy which consists in “reprogramming” the identity of certain non-neuronal cells present within the very heart of the diseased brain to transform them into neurons. For this strategy to be effective, there are many challenges. The new neurons must integrate into surviving neural networks and take over from the neurons they replace in order to correct the disorders pathological.

It is this strategy that is explored in a new study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell. A team of researchers associating Inserm, CNRS and the University Claude Bernard Lyon 1 has thus succeeded in transforming cells brain glia into new neurons in a mouse model with mesiotemporal epilepsy, the most common form of drug-resistant epilepsy in humans.





Supernumerary glial cells reprogrammed to generate neurons

In neuronal death, as seen in mesiotemporal epilepsy, the most common form offocal epilepsy in adults, glial cells present in the immediate environment of damaged neurons react by multiplying without this glial response solving the problem.

As part of the study, the researchers came up with the idea to take advantage of this proliferation and use these extra glial cells. Initially, it was necessary to identify Genoa transforming these glial cells into inhibitory neurons, the loss of which plays a key role in the occurrence of epileptic seizures, in order to restore the balance of neuronal activities that has been impacted. The researchers thus selected genes known to be involved in the genesis of these inhibitory neurons during development.

“ Within weeks, the vast majority of these glial cells that received the genes had transformed into new neurons.

By forcing the expression of these genes, they were able to reprogram the identity of glial cells to make neurons known as “induced neurons”, whose properties are comparable to those which have disappeared in the disease. Thanks to stereotaxic surgery – a technique used in neurosurgery to precisely reach areas of the brain using a 3D coordinate system in space – the genes were inserted directly into the brain of mice at the epileptic focus. using deactivated viral vectors inducing reprogramming of glial cells. Within weeks, the vast majority of these glial cells that received the genes had transformed into new neurons.

Functional neurons integrated into the brain

The results of the study indicate that the induced neurons adopt an identity of inhibitory neurons that exhibit a set of molecular characteristics comparable to those of neurons that have degenerated into epilepsy.

Thanks to electrophysiological recordings, the scientists were able to confirm that they were indeed functional neurons, capable of inhibiting neighboring neurons responsible for seizures, thus reducing their activity. Then, thanks to tracing of the connections between neurons, they were able to determine that the induced neurons were fully integrated into the epileptic network but also more widely in the brain.

Finally, thanks to electroencephalographic recordings (EEG) carried out in the focus of the seizures, the researchers were able to show in the reprogrammed mice a reduction of epileptic seizures by half. ” These results thus reveal the therapeutic potential of this cellular reprogramming strategy to combat a pathology such as mesiotemporal epilepsy. A boon in the specific case of this disease when 30% of patients who are affected are refractory to pharmacological treatments », Explains Christophe Heinrich, designer of the study.

Even if the road is still long before leading to a real transposition of this research to patients, this study highlights light reprogramming glial cells into neurons as a new strategy capable of modifying a pathology such as epilepsy, but which could be generalized to others devastating pathologies of our brain.