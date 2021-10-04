On TV Monday, October 4: the best film on Wolverine – Cinema News

Every day, find the program of films and series to watch on TV. This Monday: Hugh Jackman hangs up the clutches of Wolverine, John McClane in Russia, the debut of Tom Holland in Spider-Man …

20th Century Fox

THE FILM OF THE DAY

Far from the spectacular galactic clashes that accompany the adventures of the Justice League or the Avengers, Logan, directed by James Mangold, turns out to be a disillusioned and intimate work. Its extreme graphic violence (which earned it an R classification in the United States), its references to the genre of the twilight western (The Wild Horde, Merciless …), as well as the ultimate performance of Hugh Jackman in the skin of a more hero. vulnerable than ever have conquered the press and the international public. According to the national American daily USA Today, it is “Simply the best Wolverine!”

Logan by James Mangold, with Hugh Jakman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen …

Forbidden to children under 12 with warning

Tonight on C8 at 9:05 p.m.

ALSO ON TV THIS MONDAY

TF1 – 9:05 p.m.

A French affair

Episode 5 – A French Affair is an anthological collection of mini-series inspired by major criminal cases that have shaken the country and divided public opinion. Season 1: return to the Affair of little Grégory, which hit the headlines for three decades …





France 2 – 9:05 p.m.

Absente

Episode 6 – Nine years after the disappearance of little Marina in the vicinity of Dunkirk, a young woman with amnesia, exactly like her, reappears almost in the same place. A reappearance that will upset the family of the disappeared … But who is really this stranger?

CANAL + – 9:05 p.m.

Vengeance at the triple gallop

After the death of her father, Stéphanie Harper, a rich heiress, finds herself at the head of an empire she never dreamed of. A few years later, she married with great fanfare with Craig Danners. However, he is not the dream husband …

ARTE – 8:55 p.m.

A condé

While investigating a drug case, an inspector is shot dead by a mobster. His colleague, Inspector Favenin, is tasked with solving this crime. He is ready to do anything to save his colleague’s honor, including breaking the law.

W9 – 9:05 p.m.

Die Hard: beautiful day to die

John McClane is once again in the wrong place at the wrong time after traveling to Moscow to help his son Jack, whom he had lost to follow-up. What he does not know is that Jack is actually a highly trained CIA agent on a mission to prevent a theft of nuclear weapons.

TMC – 9:05 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

After his spectacular debut in Captain America: Civil War, the young Peter Parker gradually discovers his new identity, that of Spider-Man, the web-throwing superhero. Galvanized by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home to his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor, Tony Stark.