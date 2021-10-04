OPEC + announces that it will not significantly increase production, prices soar

The member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies (which together form OPEC +) chose, Monday, October 4, to renew their strategy of modest increase in the production of black gold, propelling prices up.

“Given the current fundamentals of the oil market (…), OPEC + has confirmed the upward adjustment of the overall monthly production of 400,000 barrels per day for the month of November ”, announced the cartel in a press release issued at the end of a flash summit held by videoconference.

The 23 members of the alliance, who still leave nearly 5 million barrels of crude underground every day, therefore do not seem in a hurry to put them back on the market despite the overheating prices. The high prices, around $ 80 a barrel, are a blessing for the finances of producers battered at the height of the Covid-19 crisis. However, expensive oil could also embarrass them, as it fuels inflation and threatens the recovery of economies in fragile convalescence, a serious danger for demand in the medium term.

In a recent study, analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that the threshold of $ 80 a barrel marked the entry into a zone of “Demand destruction”. But that risk has been put aside, at least for now.

Oil prices at their highest since 2014

The markets, which were hoping for an acceleration in the production rate, reacted strongly to this decision. The two benchmarks for crude on both sides of the Atlantic, US WTI and North Sea Brent, temporarily gained more than 3%. By reaching $ 78.38 and $ 82 respectively, they returned to highs they had not reached since November 2014 and November 2018 respectively. In June 2020, a barrel of North Sea brent was trading around $ 35 (around 30 euros), after falling below the $ 20 mark during the first wave of Covid-19 and the spring confinements.





Many players and observers were counting on a stronger increase in production, as the rise in prices, which has been significant in recent weeks, can now represent a threat to the recovery of certain economies. This was the meaning of the call launched by the administration of Joe Biden in August: his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, had notably explained that OPEC + did not do so. ” not enough “.

Iraqi oil minister Ihssan Ismaïl, quoted by the state news agency, mentioned in September a price target of around $ 70. However, in the current situation, Goldman Sachs rather sees the Brent soar towards 90 dollars by the end of the year.

Given the situation, OPEC + “Can no longer claim that it is working to stabilize the world oil market”, said Monday to Agence France-Presse Bjarne Schieldrop, analyst of Seb. “The current chaos in the global coal and natural gas markets cannot be ignored either. Withholding oil now is adding to the injuries of consumers around the world ”, he continues.

As the summit approached, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo, however, deemed this strategy relevant. It contributes to “Respond to the gradual increase in demand” without pouring into a “Supply overload”, he had declared. Members of the producer alliance have agreed to meet again on November 4.