Opec + grapples with the poisoned gift of high prices

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies have an appointment on Monday to rule on a possible wider-than-expected opening of the black gold tap in order to calm overheating prices.

The summit of the twenty-three producers of the Opep + alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is to begin at 1:00 p.m. GMT (3:00 p.m. in Paris and Vienna, headquarters of the cartel) by videoconference. A technical meeting is scheduled an hour before.

If the diagnosis has changed little since their last meeting in early September – a solid demand in the face of a constrained supply -, the peak in the price of a barrel of Brent last Tuesday at more than 80 dollars, a first for nearly three years, puts the producers in embarrassment.

Although tempting for their finances, expensive oil fuels inflation and threatens the recovery of fragile recovering economies, a serious risk to medium-term demand.

And this is not the only counterproductive effect for producers: high prices attract new competitors to the market with deposits that have suddenly become profitable and encourage buyers to turn to other sources of energy, why not. cleaner.

– Review the schedule? –

In a recent study, analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that the threshold of 80 dollars a barrel marked the entry into a zone of “destruction of demand”.

Iraqi oil minister Ihssan Ismaïl, quoted by the state press agency, mentioned in September a price target of around $ 70. However, in the current situation, Goldman Sachs rather sees Brent soar to 90 dollars by the end of the year.





This is why the cartel, which has so far opted for a cautious increase in overall production of 400,000 barrels per day, could be tempted to open the floodgates more widely for the month of November.

OPEC + producers still leave nearly 5 million barrels of crude underground every day.

It was in any case the call of the foot of the administration of Joe Biden from the month of August, when his adviser to National Security Jake Sullivan had explained that the alliance was doing “not enough”.

In the current state of the market, OPEC + “can no longer claim that it is working to stabilize the world oil market,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, Seb analyst on Monday.

“The current chaos in the global coal and natural gas markets cannot be ignored either. Holding back the supply of oil now is adding to the wounds of global consumers,” he continues.

– To want and to be able to –

As the summit approaches, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo deemed the current strategy relevant: it helps “respond to the gradual increase in demand” without becoming “overloaded with supply”. .

At the same time, he specified that the OPEC + policy “contributed to eliminating excess stocks from the market”, thus suggesting that the objective had been reached and that a new phase could potentially begin.

But even if they wanted to, are they all able to pick up the pace?

Nigeria, Angola and Libya “continue to face their perennial infrastructure, investment and security problems”, explains Helima Croft of RBC.

“The delays in maintenance work and the lack of investment, partly due to the health crisis and partly to the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies”, weigh on the production of some members, adds Tamas Varga, of PVM.

Markets were calm within hours of the top: Brent was trading near its Friday closing price at around 9:35 a.m. GMT, just below $ 80 a barrel.