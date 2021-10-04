Operation “Barkhane”, collateral victim of the crisis between Paris and Algiers

Algeria banned, on Sunday, October 3, the overflight of its airspace to French military planes having to transit over its territory. A decision which primarily concerns the planes of Operation Barkhane and the 5,000 or so French soldiers deployed in the Sahel.

According to the army staff, only two logistics flights have been affected so far. One from the Istres base in France, where flights of this type traditionally take off, and the other from N’Djamena, the Chadian capital, where the main command post is located. the “Barkhane” operation for eight years. The French would have discovered the Algerian veto at the end of the morning, Sunday, by filing their flight plans.

At this stage, the position of Paris is rather to relativize the impact of this ban. “This has no consequences on the operations”, thus assured the spokesman of the staff of the armies, Colonel Pascal Ianni, Sunday. The fighter planes or drones that operate in the Sahel mainly take off from Niamey, Niger, and do not need to fly over Algerian territory. Operations are currently concentrated in the “three borders” area between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.





Sensitive phase

The potential embarrassment concerns more the supply of the men of “Barkhane” or the special forces who work closely with them, in particular from Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. But, at the army headquarters, we do not seem to bet on a long crisis with Algiers: adapting the flight plans, “These are things that we have already done (…) There are solutions “.

While some sources report Algeria’s desire to also suspend the refueling of French forces in northern Mali, where the last personnel and materials are being withdrawn as part of the redevelopment of “Barkhane », At the headquarters of the armies we also delay. “These supplies had not taken place since December 2020 and nothing was planned in the coming months”, we specify at World.

The decision of Algiers nevertheless intervenes in a sensitive phase for Paris. For several weeks now, the final departure of French forces from its bases in Tessalit, Kidal and Timbuktu – scheduled for early 2022 in order to tighten up its troops further south towards Gao and Niger – has remained officially suspended. “Discussions” with the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (Minusma).

