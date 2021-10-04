Ophélie Winter pays poignant tribute to Bernard Tapie

This Sunday evening, Ophélie Winter spoke on her Instagram account to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie with whom she had toured in 1996 in particular …

This Sunday October 3, 2021 at 8:40 am, Bernard Tapie passed away. Aged 78, he had been battling double cancer of the esophagus and stomach for four years. A character as adulated as he is controversial, Bernard Tapie will remain the man with many faces. One of the best known is that of the former boss of Olympique de Marseille (OM). This Sunday, it’s time for tributes in the world of football. A minute of applause was held before the PSG-Rennes meeting, at 1 p.m. The businessman will be buried in his old heart, Marseille. A fiery chapel will be installed at the Vélodrome stadium for the former boss of OM.





In a press release, published this Sunday, Emmanuel Macron praised the businessman’s “ambition, energy and enthusiasm”. On BFM TV, Marc-Olivier Fogiel explained that Bernard Tapie would have asked his doctors to take a few more days. Indeed, he wanted to wait until October 6, the day of the deliberation for the Crédit Lyonnais affair. Anyway, since the announcement of his disappearance, tributes have multiplied, from Jean Castex to Cyril Hanouna, but also from his relatives like Stéphane Tapie, who spoke of the pain of Bernard Tapie’s widow, Dominica. And this Sunday evening, it was Ophélie Winter who shared the poster for the film Men, Women: Instructions for Use in 1996, who decided to pay tribute to her memory.

The one who had exchanged a kiss with the businessman and actor in Lelouch’s film delivered a poignant tribute, (…)

