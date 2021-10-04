Pandora Papers: Aymeric Chauprade, ex-advisor of Le Pen implicated, denies

PANDORA PAPERS – Among the people cited in the Pandora Papers, which reveal global financial arrangements, there are celebrities, current leaders, but also political figures, such as the former MEP and former Marine adviser Le Pen, Aymeric Chauprade. Which denies outright any involvement in the columns of the World, this Monday, October 4.

The survey, in which around 600 journalists contributed, is called “Pandora Papers”, in reference to the legend of Pandora’s box. It draws on nearly 11.9 million documents, which come from 14 financial services companies, and has uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies.

According to the revelations of the consortium of journalists including The world is part, two of them belong to Aymeric Chauprade. MEP until 2019, Aymeric Chauprade was also Marine Le Pen’s “international affairs” adviser at the time when the National Rally was still the National Front.





According to the “Pandora Papers”, one of the companies owned by the former close to the far right is registered in Hong Kong and then in Switzerland. The other is located in the Seychelles, reports the daily which underlines the link between its name “Multipolar-World-Consulting Ltd” and “the geopolitical concept of the ‘multipolar world’, dear to Mr. Chauprade and the French far right.”

Non-existent companies or “empty shells”

Contacted by The world, Aymeric Chauperade denied any link with these two entities and “disputes the authenticity” of the documents in which his name appears. “Either these companies do not exist, or, if they really did exist, they would have been created as empty shells, with the aim of compromising a person and not of conveying funds”, he assures. .

Because that is the whole question: would the former adviser to Marine Le Pen have used these companies to escape the French tax authorities? The timing of the two entities raises questions: one, created in 2009, corresponds to a significant drop in the turnover of the consulting company of Aymeric Chauprade; the other was closed in 2013, when Aymeric Chauprade appeared on the FN list in the Europeans. He will begin his first term immediately.

In the evening daily, the former close to Marine Le Pen explained the drop in his turnover in 2009 by the controversy surrounding one of his books which he describes as “a virtual social death”. He claims to have “fulfilled all his tax obligations towards France” before becoming a tax resident in Austria.

