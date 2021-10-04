Pandora Papers: Guy Forget owned an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands

His name appeared at random during the investigation of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). The former tennis player and current Roland-Garros boss, Guy Forget, owned for several years an offshore company based in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven located in the Caribbean, we learn in the Pandora Papers, a survey published on Sunday and made possible thanks to a leak of 12 million documents which reveal the functioning of the world of international finance.

According to this imposing journalistic work, the triple quarter-finalist of Wimbledon – who has lived for several years in Switzerland – was the hidden beneficiary of this company, created in 2005 and dissolved in 2016 a week before the revelations of the Panama Papers, another investigation conducted by the ICIJ. Mainland Group Limited, the name of the offshore company, was to “hold intellectual property rights”. At the time of its liquidation, its total assets were 1.4 million euros.



Forget highlights his tax incompetence

“I am unable to answer your many technical questions,” he told Radio France. From my teenage years, and at the start of my professional career in the 1980s, until my period as captain of the national teams, the company, world-famous IMG, managed my interests and my contracts like those of many high-level athletes in the greatest legality. “