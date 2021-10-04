“Panic on board”, the chronicle of Anne Roumanoff on Eric Zemmour

5:00 p.m., October 3, 2021

At the National Gathering

– I’m disgusted, I spent years demonizing myself to become presidential. They kept telling me: “Marine, moderate your words, water down your speech to reassure the French.” And there, I am overtaken on the right by a man who is not even a candidate! I lightened my anti-immigrant ideas to better unite the French and he, with ideas enriched in racism, he drains all my voters. Have you seen my polls? I have lost 10 points since June.

– But Marine, we no longer see you on TV, we don’t hear you on the radio, you have been completely absent from the media for several months. He occupies the field, he is everywhere, all the time. Morning, noon, evening, we only hear him, we only talk about him.

– I wanted to take my time to prepare a program, but now I don’t know what to do. Go there right away without being quite ready? Do not panic and wait a little longer?

– Perhaps you should dare to be more radical than him.

– Can you imagine if I had said half of what he said about Pétain? Or on the child victims of Mohammed Merah buried in Israel? I should have apologized fifteen times. Him, we pass everything to him. You know why? Because he is Jewish. In the end, maybe that’s the tragedy of my life, not being Jewish.

– Marine, you got lost.

– I can’t say anything and he has all the rights! I am in rage! The media have a sympathetic indulgence for him, perhaps because he is one of them. They are paralyzed like rabbits caught in the headlights of a car. When Zemmour transgresses, we marvel: “Oh, he dares to say that! What courage!” For me, we are scandalized: “But how can she dare to say such things? What a shame!” And to top it off, after my niece, now it’s my own dad who’s on his side. Ah, we cannot say that I will have been helped by my family!





In polling institutes

– Many politicians are appalled by Zemmour’s possible score in the first round, but they have no memory. Everyone forgets that time-tested adage: “Fall polls show trends that are seldom the right ones.” Remember, in October 1994, Édouard Balladur was at 25% in the polls and, in October 2001, Jean-Pierre Chevènement was at 12%. And more recently, in October 2016, Alain Juppé was credited with 33% of voting intentions and Macron stagnated at only 11%.

– Of course, if the polls were never wrong, it would be pointless to go and vote.

– It’s still incredible that on the sole question of identity, Zemmour manages to unite so many people. He has no social or economic project, and above all no political experience. Commenting and criticizing is one thing, leading a country is another. Here, we should do a survey on this.

At the Republicans

– The media ignores us superbly, we should occupy the field more.

– Yes but how? The speaking time of our candidates is divided by three.

– Among the ecologists, they managed to do a primary and we are unable to because of Xavier Bertrand who refuses to participate.

– While we are confused on the terms of appointment of our candidate, Gargamel is rising in the polls. And who do you think suits all this? Macron! The more the voices of the Right scatter like a puzzle, the more likely he is to stay at the Élysée.