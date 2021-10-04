Park-Ji Sung asks MU supporters to stop singing old song in his honor, deemed racist

“You eat dog in your country”, was a song sometimes sung in honor of Park Ji-Sung by Manchester United supporters at the time when the then very popular former South Korean international striker was playing there (2005-2012).
Now advisor to the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors club president in his home country, Park asked Red Devils fans to stop singing him, knowing he was heard again in August during MU’s victorious trip to Wolverhampton (1-0, August 29 in the Premier League). against South Korean Wolves striker Hwan Hee-Chan.
“I know the United supporters don’t do this to hurt me singing this, but I have to explain to the supporters that we shouldn’t use those words anymore, which today are a racist insult to Koreans”Park Ji-Sung (40) explained in the club’s official podcast. “Those words in particular make the Koreans very uncomfortable, and I’m so sorry that young players hear these kinds of chants. In Korea, things have changed a lot. It’s true that historically, we ate dog, but today, we hate it, especially young people. “
The Mancunian club supported his request, saying in a statement: “Manchester United fully share Ji-Sung’s comments and ask fans to honor his request. “